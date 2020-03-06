15th annual Shamrock Run set for Saturday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 15th annual Tipp Hill Shamrock Run takes place on Saturday at 11 a.m. Thousands of runners will take on the 4-mile run.
The Shamrock Run kicks off in Burnet Park in Syracuse and weaves through the Tipperary Hill neighborhood. The race is partnering with the Food Bank of Central New York’s St. Patrick Hunger Project, so runners and spectators are encouraged to bring canned, boxed, and other food donations.
