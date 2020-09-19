16 shot, 2 dead in ‘mass shooting’ in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has confirmed two people have died and 14 others have been wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning near Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Rochester.

Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said the shooting happened after a party. The 14 people who were wounded have been hospitalized. Simmons says their injuries are not life threatening.

At this point, there have been no arrests.

“I urge anyone with any information to contact the Rochester Police Department,” Interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said.