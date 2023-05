SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a stabbing, according to Syracuse Police.

Police said they responded to a call shortly after 11:30 Sunday night in the area of West Newell Street and Kenmore Avenue, near McKinley Park.

The 16-year-old had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he is critical.

Syracuse Police are still investigating.

NewsChannel 9 expects to learn more later today, so check back for updates on this developing story.