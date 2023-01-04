SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of James and North State Street on Sunday, January 1.

Syracuse Police say she was stabbed during a fight where there were around 100 people in the parking lot.

During the fight, people were shouting and pushing one another. When officers got to the Sunoco, people ran away.

Soon after the Police got there, the girl was dropped off at Upstate Hospital with a stab wound to the forearm.

Police say she is expected to be ok. This isn’t the first time this gas station has seen a crime before. Last Spring in 2022, there was a shooting that stemmed from an argument over the cost of a drink

If you have any information on this incident — you’re asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.