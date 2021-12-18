Three arrested for stabbing a 16-year-old in Baldwinsville

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 16-year-old male was stabbed at the base of his neck earlier this week at the Baldwinsville school district after school hours. Deputies say that the 16-year-old was treated at Crouse hospital and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing with Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies, the teen indicated that the incident took place around 12:15 A.M. on the grounds of the McNamara Elementary School off Obrien Road.

Deputies say that the victim arranged to engage in a physical altercation with one of his assailants at the school. At this time, two additional assailants joined in, resulting in the stabbing.

The three assailants left the crime scene, and the teen was transported by a private vehicle to Crouse Hospital, deputies say.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and School Resource Officers joined together to gather suspect information.

According to the Onondaga County Sherriff’s Office, the three assailants have been charged with Gang Assault in the 2nd degree, and one was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree.