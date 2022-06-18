SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 1,600 pounds of fresh produce were handed out to Syracuse’s Southside at Café Sankofa on June 18.

Save Rochester’s Food and Nutrition Ambassador Program is partnering with Amazon to distribute thousands of pounds of fresh organic produce to communities of color in major cities across the State of New York. The distribution today was on S Salina Street.

Café Sankofa is a non-profit, volunteer wellness hub that works to support, educate, and provide the southside community with healthy options.

“We’ve been doing a lot of free produce giveaways since the pandemic started and you know with just the cost of food now, let alone the access of fresh organic produce is hard to come by,” said Shakela Sago, Café Sankofa board member. “So, this means a lot for our community.”

To learn more about Café Sankofa or sign up to volunteer, visit their website here.