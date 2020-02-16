16th annual Downtown Dining Weeks kicks off on Monday, February 17

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hopefully you didn’t get too much chocolate for Valentine’s Day, as you will need to make more room in your stomach for the 16th annual Downtown Dining Weeks.

The two-week promotion organized by the Downtown Committee of Syracuse runs from Feb. 17 until March 1 and features discounted lunch and dinner options from 46 locally-owned restaurants.

During the promotion, restaurants dish out three-course dinner offerings for $30 or less, and three-course lunch offerings for $10 or less.

“Downtown Dining Weeks is one of the favorite times of the year. It’s a chance to come down and try maybe a new restaurant you may have not had the chance to try yet, or return to an old favorite,” said Alice Maggiore, Communications Director of the Downtown Committee.

For a list of this year’s restaurants and menus, click here.

Downtown Dining Weeks was established in 2005 to stir up business during a typically slow period for dining out. So, bring your appetite and enjoy the cuisines Syracuse has to offer.

