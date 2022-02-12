CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Firefighters Association of the State of New York kicked off the 16th Annual Firefighter Winter Games in Cortland this weekend.

Volunteer firefighters from across the the State, dressed in full turnout gear, participated in a variety of winter events and races throughout the weekend at Greek Peak Adventure Park and Tubing Center.

Nearly 150 New York volunteer firefighters competed in the events today including, tubing, stokes basket carry, hose races and tug-of-war.

This year FASNY is also returning to SUNY Cortland, where firefighters will take to the ice, playing broomball at the Park Center Alumni Arena.

Event Coordinator Dave Denaston said the event is about putting their skills to the test in a fun, competitive way.

“We use as much firefighter paramedic skills as we can to replicate some of the things they would be doing on the fireground,” he said, “But some of it is just improvised.

“It’s just a good chance for everyone to get out in the snow and the fun.”

Sunday the games will conclude with Broomball at the Park Center Alumni Arena on SUNY Cortland’s campus, followed by an award ceremony.