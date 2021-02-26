16th annual Tipp Hill Shamrock Run goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 15 annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run drew over 3,000 runners with spectators lining the 4-mile course through historic Tipp Hill but in the interest of safety, run organizers have decided this year’s run will be virtual.

Runners can run any 4-mile course they’d like on any day beginning March 1 to March 17. After the run, participants log into their accounts and submit their results. Photos from the run can also be posted.

To learn more about the run, how to register, and view the official Shamrock Run route, click here to be linked to the run’s signup page.