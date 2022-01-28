17 ITC football players recognized for giving back to the community through SU Unsung Hero Award

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From winning a football game to spreading kindness throughout the community, they do it all — because they want to.

“It feels good to give back to the community and help the community with whatever they need,” says Prince Perry, a junior and football player at Institute of Technology at Syracuse Central (ITC).

Isaiah Goodrich and Prince Perry, both juniors at ITC and varsity football players, are being recognized with Syracuse University’s 2022 “Unsung Hero Award”, along with 15 of their teammates. The award was created to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is given every year to members in the community. It’s also awarded to students, faculty, and staff at Syracuse University who have made a positive impact in the community.

“I’m really honored and humble, being named a recipient of this award. It’s just a long-lived Dr. King legacy. He taught and hoped that we would serve and all come together, and it just felt good to be honored with my brothers, my close friends. It was good,” says Goodrich.

Goodrich, Perry, and their teammates have helped the community in several ways. They volunteered at a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, helped set up an annual bike giveaway, and launched Kicks for Kings, raising nearly a $1,000 in one week. The money that was raised was used to buy brand-new sneakers and other athletic items for middle school athletes. The team also established the Athletes for Community Engagement Program. The program helps inspire young athletes to engage within the community, while also celebrating their academic accomplishments. And the heroes are not stopping.

“We’re planning on doing car washes, giving away clothes, and we’re also planning to just go out in the community and serve,” says Goodrich.

The ceremony will feature keynote speaker Martin Luther King III. If you’re interested in attending, click here to register.