(WSYR-TV) — Some students from East Syracuse Minoa (ESM) High School and Solvay High School will receive an associate degree from Onondaga Community College during their graduation ceremonies on June 24 and June 25, thanks to the Early College High School Program.

“I’m so looking forward to standing on stage and handing these students their associate degrees. Four years ago, they were presented with a wonderful opportunity. They worked extremely hard to take advantage of it and I’m honored to help them celebrate their accomplishments,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.

Nine students from ESM and eight students from Solvay will get degrees in mathematics & science, computer science, or engineering science after years of hard work.

“ESM proudly joins in the celebration of 9 students from the Class of 2022 enrolled in the Spartan Academy Early College High School who will simultaneously graduate with their regents’ diploma and an associate degree from Onondaga Community College in computer science, mathematics & science, or engineering science. This truly exemplifies the scholarly accomplishments of our students,” said ESM Superintendent Dr. Donna DeSiato.

ESM’s graduation will be held on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m. The nine students from ESM that are receiving a high school regents’ diploma and an associate degree are:

Anastasia Cosco

Jonathan Eschbacher

Gordon Gallery

Thomas Gawlikowski

Caleb Jandolenko

Jack Satterlee

Jack Tumulty

Carter Zimmer

Colin Zwiesler

Solvay’s graduation is the following day, on Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. The eight students from Solvay are:

Zachary Balduzzi

Jacob Barndollar

Nick Emmi

Ty Martineau

Kameron Smith

Carter Sokolov

Justine Stanejko

Robert Tarolli

“I am so proud of the Solvay seniors who challenged themselves to reach this goal, said Solvay High School Principal Dee Dee Hagemann. “They have excelled during a challenging time in history and have persevered. This accomplishment is well deserved.”

