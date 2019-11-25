17 Syracuse women’s basketball team drops first game of the year to #1 Oregon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For two quarters it looked like the Syracuse women’s basketball team was on the verge of upsetting the number one ranked team in the country. In the third, top ranked Oregon took over, pulling away for an 81-64 win over #17 Syracuse.

Maeve Djaldi-Tabdi scored seven of her 16 points in the first quarter, as the Orange and Ducks were tied at 15 after one.

Syracuse started the second strong, building a 24-15 lead thanks to three straight threes from Kiara Lewis. Oregon rebounded closing the half on a 16-6 run to take a 31-30 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was all Oregon. The top ranked Ducks outscored Syracuse 31-16 in the third.

Reigning national player of the year Sabrina Ionescu’s three to close the third gave the Ducks a 16-point lead and they never looked back.

Satou Sabally led Oregon in scoring with 23 points and nine rebounds. Ionescu added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Kiara Lewis poured in a career-high 23 points in the loss for the Orange. Sophomore Emily Engstler added 10 points.

Syracuse falls to 3-1 this season.

Next up for SU, a trip to Victoria, British Columbia on Thursday to take on Houston. It will be the first of three straight games in Canada as part of the Greater Victoria Invitational.