17-year-old arrested for robbing Syracuse University apartment, taking keys, car

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A seventeen year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary incident on Syracuse University’s south campus.

SU Department of Public Safety said they responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning to the 100 block of Lambreth Lane. When they arrived, they saw someone leaving in a vehicle that turned out to be stolen.

The vehicle was later stopped on East Colvin Street. Officers say the suspect took the keys while burglarizing an SU apartment. The suspect is now facing multiple charges.