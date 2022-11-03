SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old girl was charged after allegedly threatening school violence, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday morning, November 3, there was a social media post threatening violence from one C-NS High School student to another that the North Syracuse School District became aware of.

The district’s School Resource Officers (SRO) began their investigation and stopped any threat that could’ve happened to any students or staff.

After further investigation, deputies found a Glock .22 caliber handgun at the 17-year-old’s house and she was charged with the following:

Making a Threat of Mass Harm

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

The student is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday evening November 3 in Youth Court.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says C-NS has taken appropriate disciplinary action and they will continue to work with school officials to make sure there is a safe environment for all students, teachers, and staff in the North Syracuse Central School District.