17-year-old charged in Bellevue Ave murder in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have released a timeline of the events leading to a 17-year-old being charged with the murder of Darren Rosa.

On Monday, June 7, 2021, around 11:20 p.m. Syracuse Police responded to 701 Bellevue Avenue in regards to a shooting with injuries call. Officers located a male victim identified as 23-year-old Darren Rosa.

Police say it was evident Rosa had been shot and he was transported by AMR paramedics to University Hospital for emergency treatment of his injuries. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say that since July 7, 2021, an investigation took place by CID Homicide Unit Detectives. Officials say during the course of the investigation numerous people were interviewed and an extensive neighborhood canvass was conducted.

Physical evidence relative to the incident was collected and search warrants were executed, officials say. As a result of the efforts, they say a suspect in the investigation was identified as a 17-year-old male.

The 17-year-old male was taken into custody without incident in the 900 block of Park Street, police say. He was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Officials say he was lodged at the Hillbrook Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.