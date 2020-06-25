17-year-old dies after Saturday’s shooting on Syracuse’s westside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 17-year-old who was shot in the head during a party on Saturday has died, according to Syracuse Police.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Chariel Osorio died as a result of the injuries.

Police confirmed on Thursday that

17-year-old, Chariel Osorio, one of the victims from the mass shooting Saturday has died.



The shooting happened at a party that was taking place in a parking lot behind WCNY Studios near the intersection of Wyoming Street and Marcellus. The party was attended by hundreds, according to Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

All nine victims were sent to the hospital with various injuries, although Osorio had the most serious injury.

There is now a vigil taking place at the site of the shooting for Osorio.