17-year-old dies after Saturday’s shooting on Syracuse’s westside

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 17-year-old who was shot in the head during a party on Saturday has died, according to Syracuse Police.

Police confirmed on Thursday that Chariel Osorio died as a result of the injuries.

The shooting happened at a party that was taking place in a parking lot behind WCNY Studios near the intersection of Wyoming Street and Marcellus. The party was attended by hundreds, according to Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

All nine victims were sent to the hospital with various injuries, although Osorio had the most serious injury.

There is now a vigil taking place at the site of the shooting for Osorio.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected