SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old is in critical condition following a shooting in Syracuse Saturday night.

On Saturday, February 26th, 2022, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Mary Street for a shooting with injuries call.

Upon arrival, Police say they located a 17-year-old male who had been shot multiple times in the upper torso.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

NewsChannel 9 will provide further updates as they become available.