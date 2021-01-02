17-year-old shot in Syracuse on Friday, expected to survive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old was shot in Syracuse on Friday night and is expected to survive.
On Friday around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Mountainview Avenue for a shooting with injuries.
When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who was shot in the midsection.
The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where police say he is expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
