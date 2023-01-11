SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10.

Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat.

Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving measures, the boy is expected to survive.

After Syracuse Police arrived at Upstate, they determined the incident location to be in the 500 block of Erie Boulevard West.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.