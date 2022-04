(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police is looking for a suspect after they found a 17-year-old stabbed in the stomach Tuesday night.

SPD says they responded to 1000 Lancaster Avenue around 10:41 p.m. and found a stabbed teenager. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive. Police believes the stabbing occurred on the 300 block of Broad Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.