174th Attack Wing holds career fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 174th Attack Wing invited people to base Saturday morning for a career fair.

Normally recruits visit classrooms and attend different events, but due to COVID-19 they found a new way to connect with people.

“Not being able to go out to people, we’re bringing people here,” said Staff Sergeant Erik Anderson. “We’re still abiding by all of the COVID regulations, making sure we’re doing things safely, but it’s a great way for people to get out there, live life, find good jobs, serve their country and check us out.”