HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Yates County District Attorney reports that 18 people have been indicted for sex trafficking charges from an investigation that started in Horseheads in October of 2022.

According to the Yates County District Attorney the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations (NYSP BCI), Horseheads initiated an investigation on October 13, 2022, into Andrew Daugherty of Starkey, New York. The investigation spanned several months and included assistance from members of the BCI across NYSP Troops A, C, and E, 18 people were arrested and charged with various sex offenses alleged to have been committed against a minor child.

The New York State Police in conjunction with the Holly Hills Police Department of Florida, the Yates County District Attorney’s Office, the Yates County Department of Social Services, and the New York State Police Computer Crimes Unit were able to conclude this month’s long investigation successfully. As a result of this investigation, the victim was removed from an extremely unsafe environment.

District Attorney Todd Casella presented the case to the Yates County Grand Jury on March 16, 2023, resulting in indictments being filed against:

– Andrew Daugherty of Starkey, New York

– Micheleine Ridley of Starkey, New York

– Michael Gucciardo of Bath, New York

– Tiffany Jamieson of Binghamton, New York

– Ashley Crandall of Corning, New York

– Mary Diederich of Elmira, New York

– Richard Tallarida of Elmira, New York

– Anthony Hawn of Holly Hills, Florida (formerly of Elmira, New York)



Andrew Daugherty was indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child (A-II Felony), Predatory Sexual Assault (A-II Felony), Sex Trafficking of a Child (B Felony), Compelling Prostitution (B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree (D Felony), Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony).



Micheleine Ridley was indicted for Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child and Tampering with Physical Evidence (E Felony).

Andrew Daugherty was also charged as a co-defendant for aiding and abetting Michael Gucciardo in the commission of Rape 1st Degree (B Felony), Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony), Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), Rape 3rd Degree (E Felony), and Criminal Sexual Act 3rd Degree (E Felony). Daugherty was also charged as a co-defendant for aiding and abetting several others including Ashley Crandall with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony); Anthony Hawn with Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony) and Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony); Mary Diederich with Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony) and 3rd Degree (E Felony), Aggravated Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree (C Felony), Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony); Tiffany Jamieson with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony); and Richard Tallarida with Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony), Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony), Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony), and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony).

A number of other individuals have plead guilty by Superior Court Informations rather than proceeding to Grand Jury and those include: Brittany Skinkle of Elmira, New York plead guilty on March 13, 2023 to one count of Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony) and faces a sentence of between 3.5 – 5 years in a New York State Correctional Facility (NYSCF) plus 10 years Post Release Supervision (PRS) on June 6, 2023; Gregory Scears of Elmira, New York plead guilty on March 13, 2023 to one count of Rape 3rd Degree (E Felony) and faces a sentence of no more than 3 years in a NYSCF plus 10 years PRS on June 6, 2023; Summer Elliott of Elmira, New York plead guilty on February 14, 2023 to one count of Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony) and one count of Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony) and faces a sentence of no more than 2 – 6 years for the Use of a Child charge and no more than 5 years plus 10 years PRS on the Criminal Sexual Act 2nd; on April 25, 2023, Steven Sherman of Elmira, New York plead guilty on February 14, 2023 to one count of Rape 3rd Degree (E Felony) and faces a sentence of no more than 2 years in a NYSCF plus 10 years PRS on April 25, 2023; Kayla Montgomery of Olean, New York plead guilty on April 10, 2023 to one count of Criminal Sexual Act 1st Degree (B Felony) and faces a sentence of between 3.5 – 5 years in a NYSCF plus 10 years PRS on July 11, 2023.

Additionally, Zackery Crissell of Elmira, New York has been charged with Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony) and Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony), and Wayne Niles of Elmira, New York has been charged with Rape 2nd Degree (D Felony), Ashley Shaffer has been charged with two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 2nd Degree (D Felony), Aaron Labar of Prattsburgh, New York was charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (D Felony) but the charges have been returned to local Court and will be amended to Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree (A Misdemeanor), and Stephanie Ridley of Starkey, New York has been charged with Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance (C Felony) and Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D Felony).