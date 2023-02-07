SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An arrest has been made in the homicide of 19-year-old Mikere Rondinello who was killed on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022.

The Syracuse Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Quess Williams of Syracuse for shooting and killing Rondinello at 634 Richmond Avenue.

On December 24, around 8:51 p.m. Syracuse Police officers responded to the house on Richmond Avenue in regards to a shooting with injuries call. Once Officers arrived they found Rondinello, who had been shot.

Rondinello was treated at the scene by first responders before he was taken to Upstate University Hospital where additional life-saving measures were deployed.

Rondinello was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.

After the death of Rondinello, an investigation was commenced by Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Homicide Unit Detectives, where numerous people were interviewed, and an extensive neighborhood and citywide canvas was conducted.

In addition to the investigation, several search warrants were executed and evidence was recovered, processed and thoroughly analyzed.

As a result of the above efforts, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Quess Williams.

On Monday, February 6, Syracuse Police located Williams at 1408 Spring Street, where he was taken into custody by SPD Warrant Squad Detectives without incident.

Williams was later sent to the Onondaga County Justice Center, where he is being held pending his arraignment.

In regards to this investigation, Quess Williams was charged with the following crimes:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Syracuse Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) at (315) 442-5222.