Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department, a shooting happened on the 100 block of Oak Street on Friday, August 12 around 11:40 p.m.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found two men, a 33-year-old and a 32-year-old, who had just been shot at.

Police say the 33-year-old suffered from a gunshot graze wound to the leg and there were many casings on the scene.

During the investigation, a suspect came from the Northside Market at 106 Oak Street. Police say that 18-year-old Basin Saad of Syracuse shot at the victims during a dispute before police arrived.

According to police, Saad was arrested and charged with the following: