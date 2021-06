SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old victim was transported to Upstate Hospital on Saturday by private vehicle with a gunshot graze wound to the head, Syracuse Police say.

The victim arrived at the hospital a short time after officers located evidence of shots fired at the 200 block of Fitch Street.

The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.