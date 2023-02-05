WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teenager from Lyons was arrested early this morning after leading Police on a chase to his home, driving while intoxicated and fighting police after being arrested.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Zachary J. Shaffer of Jackson School Road in Lyons for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest on Sunday, February 5.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Shaffer’s vehicle after receiving a domestic dispute complaint and information that Shaffer was driving around the area after he had been drinking.

Deputies attempted to stop the car but Shaffer did not stop and drove to his home instead.

Deputies followed Shaffer to his home where he proceeded to refuse to comply with roadside field testing and then started fighting with deputies when placed under arrest.

Shaffer was then transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office for processing, where he also refused to provide a breath sample.

Shaffer was then taken to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits CAP arraignment.

Deputies arrested Shaffer on the following charges (some stem from a domestic dispute complaint):