(WSYR-TV) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested after cutting another woman at a gas station in the Town of Salina Monday morning.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Amadiah Yancy got into a physical altercation with a 47-year-old woman at the Speedway in Mattydale. Police say Yancy was pulling into the gas station and almost hit the 47-year-old woman. Yancy was then approached by the woman and the two began fighting. That is when Yancy pulled out a pocketknife and swung it at the woman, cutting her fingers, the police say.

The 47-year-old woman was treated for the cuts on her fingers at the scene. Deputies charged Yancy with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and menacing in the second degree. Police say Yancy is currently being held at the Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned Monday night.