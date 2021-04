SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than $180 million will be going upstate New York to assist the homeless population.

This is part of Senator Chuck Schumer’s American Rescue Plan. Funding will be used to help local governments assist homeless individuals and families in central New York.

Syracuse will receive $5 million, Utica will see about $2.5 million, and Ithaca will receive just over $1 million in funding.