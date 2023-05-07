SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old man has died after getting shot in the midsection multiple times, according to Syracuse Police.

On Saturday, May 6, around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to Upstate Hospital for a shooting with injuries investigation.

There, they found the 19-year-old who was driven to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to Police. He later died from his injuries.

Syracuse Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, confirms the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of South Avenue near West Colvin Street on the city’s south side.

In addition to the 19-year-old, another victim, a 16-year-old girl was found with an injury after getting grazed in the arm.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website using the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.

This marks the city’s eighth homicide so far this year.