19-year-old found dead in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Ithaca Police Department responded to the area of Ezra’s Tunnel in the Ithaca Falls Natural Area for a person who was deceased on Saturday.

The police department is continuing to investigate the incident. Police say that at this time the death does not seem to be the result of a criminal act.

The deceased 19-year-old male’s name has not been released as additional notifications have not yet been made.

Anyone who may have been in the area of North Willard Way and Ezra’s Tunnel between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 5 should contact the IPD Investigations Division through any of the follow means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips