SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old was shot in the head and is in critical condition, according to Syracuse Police Department.

On Tuesday, December 6, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at 573 Delaware Street in Syracuse.

After officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old who was shot in the head.

According to police, the victim was taken to Upstate Hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at 315-441-5222.