SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 19-year-old is dead after being shot in the midsection on Monday, July 4, Syracuse Police say.

Police share that they responded to the 300 block of Parkway Drive for a shooting with injuries call around 11:14 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say that they found a 19-year-old shot in the midsection when they arrived. He was transported to Upstate Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police added that multiple casings were located on the scene and at least two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.