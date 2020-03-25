1911 Distillery Swapping Cider for Hand Sanitizer

While many businesses are closed due to COVID-19, 1911 Distillery on the Beak and Skiff Apple Hill Campus are concocting a cocktail of a different kind.

President Eddie Brennan says his team has been working around the clock to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak by creating their own hand sanitizer.

Their first priority is to donate to first responders and healthcare workers in the central New York area and they will also have hand sanitizer available for purchase online (in New York State only) and curbside pickup by March 27th.

To learn more visit Beakandskiff.com.