1918: When Syracuse fell victim to a worldwide pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

As World War I waged in 1918, a new more deadly form of influenza made its way around the world.

In September, the influenza outbreak hit Syracuse.

It began at Camp Syracuse, you know it as the New York State Fairgrounds, which had been turned into a military training camp for soldiers serving in the war.

NewsChannel 9 recently talked with Robert Searing, Curator of History for the Onondaga Historical Society, about how the Syracuse area dealt with the flood of illness.

