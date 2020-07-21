1976 Onondaga County cold case still being investigated

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are continuing to investigate the 1976 homicide of an unknown male in Onondaga County.

On June 12, 1976, two fishermen found the body of a white male in the Oswego River near the Three Rivers Motel in the town of Lysander.

Police have still not been able to identify the body.

The man is believed to be between the age of 25 to 35 and of European descent. He was described as white, 5’10” and 129 pounds. Police believe the man had extensive dental work as well.

The man was found wearing a blue knit turtleneck long-sleeved sweater, blue-jean-type pants with button down-down flap pockets, and yellow bikini undershorts with red trim.

He was also wearing a gold chain with an Italian pepper and Italian Cornuto hex sign.

Police have used facial reconstruction technology on the remains to depict what the man may have looked like.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Troop D Headquarters at 315-366-6000. All calls can be kept anonymous.