1st day of apple picking at Beak & Skiff starts Thursday

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday, Aug. 27 marks the first day of apple picking at Beak & Skiff.

They said that they will be open for outdoor dining, along with general store shopping and all things 1911!

They have also put COVID-19 protocols in place which includes face masks, social distancing and more.

It was just earlier this month that a fire heavily damaged an apple barn, but thankfully the season will go no without it.