1st person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in CNY receives 2nd dose

(WSYR-TV) — The SUNY Upstate system has already given out 82% of their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.
They also hit a major milestone on Tuesday.
Kenzo Mukendi, the first person to be vaccinated in Central New York, has received his second dose.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- No charges to be filed against white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in back, leaving him paralyzed
- Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies, U.S. intelligence agencies say
- GOP lawmakers plan to contest election results during last step in certification process
- ABC News to air primetime special tonight covering Georgia Senate runoff elections, electoral votes
- Georgia identifies its first case of more contagious COVID-19 variant
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App