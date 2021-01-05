1st person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in CNY receives 2nd dose

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — The SUNY Upstate system has already given out 82% of their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

They also hit a major milestone on Tuesday.

Kenzo Mukendi, the first person to be vaccinated in Central New York, has received his second dose.

(Upstate University Hospital)

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected