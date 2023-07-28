UPSTATE NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A new investment has been made to restore Great Lakes’ fish habitats.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Friday, July 28, that over $2.5 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding has been hooked to restore fish habitat across the Great Lakes.

The GLRI, which was initiated in 2010, has received roughly $3.48 billion since its inception, with the funds distributed across 16 different federal agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

The fish habitat has been in decline in recent years due to excessive pollution from invasive species and phosphorus. Over the last decade, the GLRI has controlled invasive species on at least 115,000 acres and kept more than 402,000 pounds of phosphorus out of the Lakes, playing a critical role in fish and wildlife protection.

This additional funding comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included $1 billion — the largest ever single investment in the GLRI — to breathe new life into the Great Lakes of Upstate NY.

“The Great Lakes provide natural beauty and serve as a cornerstone of local economies, attracting tourists from across the country for fishing and recreational activities, and it is critical that we restore and protect its habitats,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This important funding will help revitalize and bring new life to the Great Lakes and I will continue fighting for federal resources to preserve New York’s natural beauties.”

This funding will go specifically go towards three different projects across Upstate New York:

Project title Funding Project Description Implementing Priority Fish Habitat Restoration Projects of GLFC Lake Committees $2,433,618 “The Great Lakes Fishery Commission has partnered with NOAA to carry out habitat restoration projects prioritized by the Lake Committees to restore habitat for native Great Lakes fish species throughout Great Lakes riverine habitats and coastal wetlands. The partnership focuses on restoration and connectivity of coastal wetlands and river corridors to restore fish passage and wetland habitats in support of native populations of fish and wildlife.” Salmon River Phase 3 Projects – Oswego County, NY $306,476 “This project site is an area where historic hydroelectric generation operations have created an unstable channel and unsuitable habitats for Atlantic salmon. Restoration of natural erosion and sedimentation processes, and reconnection to the floodplain from this project will improve Salmon River habitats for Atlantic salmon and other native species. The project will address restoration of rearing habitat for juvenile Atlantic Salmon and enhance spawning habitat at upstream riffles due to the improved sediment transport at bank full flows.” Regional Partnership to Restore Fish Habitat in Great Lakes Areas of Concern $14,503 “The Great Lakes Commission and NOAA will complete production of a project video highlighting the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park in the Niagara River Area of Concern in Buffalo, New York.”

Efforts are currently underway to improve the population of Lake Sturgeon in the Great Lakes after a $90,000 investment to study their travel patterns, and the trout population is climbing once again thanks to the investment in bloater chub revival, a critical food source for the popular sport fish.

Schumer noted that the $1 billion in funding will help the agencies and their auxiliary partners prepare for the future.

“For years the Great Lakes and its priceless aquatic life have been reeling from the impacts of pollution, but now thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law we championed, which included a historic $1 billion to restore the Great Lakes, we are turning the tide on this trend. I’m proud to have hooked the ‘catch of the day’ with this critical $2.5+ million in funding to protect and restore vital habitat for fish and wildlife in the Great Lakes,” said Senator Schumer. “From the shores of Lake Erie in Buffalo to the scenic rivers flowing from Lake Ontario in Oswego County, this funding will help clean up our waterways, restore fish habitat, and protect our environment. Investing in the Great Lakes means investing in the future of Upstate New York, and I will continue to fight to ensure that generations to come can continue to enjoy the full natural beauty and economic energy of the Great Lakes.”

In Onondaga County, the GLRI benefited the Great Lakes Institute at Hobart and William Smith College which was given $900,000 worth of GLRI funds in September 2017 to fight invasive threats, including an infestation of hydrilla in Cayuga Lake.

Clarkson University was also awarded a $6.5 million five-year GLRI grant in 2015 to continue its partnership with SUNY Fredonia and SUNY Oswego monitoring Great Lakes fish for contamination from PCBs, banned pesticides, mercury, and emerging chemicals of concern like flame retardants and personal care products.