ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Three people are dead, including a child, after a two-car crash on Route 20 in the town of Bridgewater.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene on Route 20 around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, about a half mile east of Route 8.

Edward Cutler (51) of Taberg was driving eastbound on Route 20 when Lindsay Bellair (27) of Brookfield was traveling westbound, crossed over the double solid yellow line and struck Cutler’s vehicle head-on, authorities say.

Cutler was pronounced dead at the scene along with his mother, Barbara Cutler (72) also of Taberg. She was in the back seat at the time of the crash.

The front passenger of Cutler’s vehicle was Edward’s wife, 43-year-old Michelle Cutler. She was first transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for her injuries and then taken to SUNY Upstate Medical University. She’s listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lindsay Bellair, the driver of the other vehicle, is in critical condition with serious injuries at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica. Her 5-year-son died as a result of the crash.

Bellair’s 1-year-old son was also a passenger in the vehicle. He’s being treated at Upstate University Hospital and is now listed in stable but serious condition.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by numerous agencies including New York State Police, Bridgewater Fire and Ambulance, Clayville Fire Department, West Winfield Fire Department, Waterville Fire Department, Cassville Fire Department, Edwards Ambulance, Mercy Flight, and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.