2 adults, 5 children sent to hospital after crash in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Remsen are investigating after a two-vehicle crash sent seven people to local hospitals.

The crash happened on State Route 12 at the intersection of Steuben Street in the Town of Remsen.

After investigating, officers determined that a pickup truck driven by Karen Seelman was traveling south when she failed to yield the right of way while turning left onto Steuben Street.

The other car, a Buick Century driven by Theresa Leggett, was unable to avoid hitting the pickup truck on the passenger side, causing it to spin and hit a utility pole.

Seelman, 54, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was issued a traffic ticket for failure to yield the right away and for not wearing a seatbelt.

Leggett, 25, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Five passengers in Legget’s vehicle were transported as well:

4-year-old male transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with internal injuries

6-year-old male transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with internal injuries

5-year-old male transported to St. Luke’s with internal injuries

6-year-old female transported to St. Luke’s with a fractured leg

8-year-old male transported to St. Luke’s with internal injuries

According to officers, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.