THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police have identified three people, including a 5-year-old boy, who were found fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Sunday.

Officers found 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera fatally stabbed in the first-floor hallway of a building on 136th Street in Mott Haven around 6:40 a.m., police said. The bodies of 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera were discovered inside a first-floor apartment where they all lived, according to authorities.

Jonathan Rivera and Peralta are the parents of Kayden Rivera, according to their family.

“Mi hijo is the best father in the world,” said Miguel Rivera, the father of Jonathan Rivera and grandfather of Kayden Rivera.

The 19-year-old son of Jonathan Rivera is a suspect in the case, sources said. The 19-year-old underwent a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital and was expected to be charged, according to sources.

According to SUNY Oswego, the 19-year-old was enrolled as a student in the fall of 2022 but did not return.

Police are investigating the stabbings as a triple homicide, according to the NYPD. A motive is unclear.

Neighbors told PIX11 News that the three victims were a loving family and members of the community.

“He was a cool little guy,” Larry Wesley, a neighbor, told PIX11 News on Sunday. “He’d always say hello. The family seemed so nice, and everybody got along just right.”