2 Amazon warehouses coming to Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Not one, but two Amazon warehouses are now coming to Central New York.

One Amazon facility will be built in Clay and another will be built in DeWitt.

While smaller in size, the warehouse on Kirkville Road just off 481 will act as a support facility to the larger one in Clay.

The Onondaga County Legislature plans to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the plan. All the DeWitt Planning Board needs to approve it is to complete the environmental review.

Trammel Crowe, the developer also responsible for the Clay warehouse, is hoping to open both facilities for Amazon at the same time.