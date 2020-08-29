2 arrested after an armed burglary in Cayuga County

STERLING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people were arrested Saturday morning after allegedly burglarizing a home with a shotgun and not cooperating with police, which led to a five-hour standoff.

According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Onionville Road at approximately 2:15 a.m. for reports of a burglary with shots fired.

The people living at the home told deputies that a man, who was armed with a shotgun, and a woman had confronted them and demanded money. The man fired the shotgun, but didn’t hit anyone, and then they fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspects were later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Swank and 39-year-old Danielle Swank.

Danielle Swank

Courtesy: Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Swank

Courtesy: Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office

Warrants were issued for their arrest, and when deputies arrived at their home, the couple refused to come to the door.

Police then established a perimeter around their home, and extra resources were called to help diffuse the situation.

After five hours of negotiations, the sheriff’s office reports that both suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

Daniel Swank was charged with burglary in the first degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Danielle Swank was charged with burglary in the second degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Lieutenant Cornelius at 315-253-6562. You can also leave a tip on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office website.

Assisting the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation were the Cayuga County E-911 Center, Oswego County E-911 Center, New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Hannibal Fire Department, and Mentor Ambulance.