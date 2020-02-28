2 arrested after trying to bring drugs to inmates

WILLARD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men have been arrested after trying to bring drugs to inmates at the Willard Correctional Facility.

The first time was on Saturday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m. During the visitor processing, a K9 alerted to Corning man.

He admitted to having drugs on him. He gave officers five orange strips of Suboxone and give Seroquel pills.

That visitor was given to New York State Police and was charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The second time happened just minutes later with a Clifton Park man.

He admitted to having drugs in his car and in the visitor room locker where he had his personal belongings. Officers found one strip of Suboxone and one Adderall.

This visitor was charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

“Without the Secure Vendor Program, drugs and weapons continue to flood our prisons despite the best efforts of staff. These two arrests show how successful staff can be when they have a K9 available. A K9 should be assigned to every correctional facility across the state, but unfortunately there are not enough resources to do that. Until the administration steps up and provides staff with the necessary tools to combat contraband, it will continue to be a significant problem.” Mark Deburgomaster – NYSCOPBA Western Regional vice president

