2 CNY food giveaways happening on Tuesday

(WSYR-TV) — Two free food giveaway events will be happening on Tuesday in Central New York.
The first giveaway will start at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Charities of Oswego in Fulton.
The next is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Abundant Life Christian Center in East Syracuse. If you plan on attending this giveaway, you will need to enter off of East Taft Road.
Each car will receive one box of food while supplies last. Walk-ups will not be allowed, but no registration or paperwork is required.
