2 CNY food giveaways happening on Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Two free food giveaway events will be happening on Tuesday in Central New York.

The first giveaway will start at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Charities of Oswego in Fulton.

The next is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Abundant Life Christian Center in East Syracuse. If you plan on attending this giveaway, you will need to enter off of East Taft Road.

Each car will receive one box of food while supplies last. Walk-ups will not be allowed, but no registration or paperwork is required.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected