2 CNY Villages normally looking forward to Memorial Day activity are instead quiet

MANLIUS AND SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day is usually a big day for several communities in Central New York.

For two villages in particular, normally full of activity, they are instead quiet this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Village of Manlius has one of the bigger and longest standing Memorial Day parades in the area.

It was canceled on Monday and the veteran’s ceremony that follows it at the Village Center was also called off.

Manlius Mayor Paul Whorrall tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s unfortunate because it’s been a tradition, an honored tradition here in the Village for so many years for us to honor our veterans and have our ceremony here at the Village Center.”

He adds any kind of ceremony they could think of just kept coming back to resulting in crowds and going against the idea of social distancing and limiting large gatherings.

That went for a smaller, vets only ceremony without the parade at the Village Center.

“When you can only have a gathering of 10 people I wasn’t in a position that I wanted to tell certain veterans they couldn’t be here because we had too many people,” Whorrall says.

Manlius was able to hold a very small ceremony at the Village Cemetery, despite the heavy rain this morning.

The Village of Sylvan Beach has made the decision, for now, to keep its beach closed because of COVID-19 concerns. Normally, Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to their summer season.

“We were set to go and everything was on track and then COVID hit and that was the end of that,” Mayor Greg Horan tells NewsChannel 9.

Horan says they tried to wait as long as they could to make a decision but finally had to make the tough call to close the beach.

He says they were in constant consultation with the Oneida County Executive’s Office, Oneida County Health Department and Oneida County Sheriff’s Office about the beach.

He says it’s particularly difficult for village officials to keep capacity down and police social distancing when Sylvan Beach has over a mile of sand, more than 20 access entry points for people to get to the beach and boaters who have access.

“I go for a walk around the beach now and it is, I don’t know what the word is Jeff, it’s sad actually. Usually you see the hustle and bustle and smiling faces,” Horan tells NewsChannel 9.

It’s not just disappointing to beachgoers but also devastating to businesses who rely on the crowds of people there.

The mayor adds, “Our businesses are open for the season if everything goes right, and you throw in a couple rainy weekends, they’ve got 10-weeks to pay their bills and generate the revenue they need to support their families.”

Horan says they’re getting ready, hiring some extra staff to help with security for when they can open the beach.

