2 dead after ATV crash in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are dead after an ATV crash in Little Falls.

State troopers said Jason Sullivan, 33 of Little Falls, and Matthew Cotton, 37 of Herkimer, were heading west on Yellow Church Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday when they ran a stop sign for State Route 170.

The ATV hit a van traveling southbound, throwing both men from the vehicle.

Both men were taken to local hospitals where they later died. The driver of the van was not hurt.