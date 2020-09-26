2 dead after being thrown from motorcycle in Wayne County crash

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

TOWN OF SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two people have been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash Friday night.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, officers were dispatched to Buerman Road at approximately 9:36 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash.

An investigation later revealed Theodore Cole and Kim Chavous were operating a motorcycle heading south on Buerman Road, when they collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The collision caused both Cole and Chavous to be thrown from the motorcycle.

Chavous was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cole was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died due to his injuries sustained from the crash.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.