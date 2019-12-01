2 dead in Lewis County fire

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) State Police say two people are dead after a house fire late Saturday night in the Lewis County village of Lowville.

Firefighters were called to a home at 7525 South State Street just before midnight. When Lowville firefighters arrived on the scene, they rescued a man was rescued from the front porch of the burning home. He was taken to Lewis County General Hospital, suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

As firefighters searched the home, they found the bodies of two people on the second floor. State Police have not released the names of the victims. An autopsy is being performed to determine the official cause of death.

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues.