Police investigating murder-suicide in Cayuga County

TOWN OF BRUTUS, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday at a home in the Town of Brutus.
Deputies were called to a home at 15 Middle Lane around 10:30 a.m. for a report that two people were found dead at that location.
Investigators report James R. Burnett, 42, of 15 Middle Lane, shot and killed Kalane E. Sanderson, 26, of 40 Park Avenue in Auburn.
According to police, Burnett then shot himself.
Investigators have not released information about what may have led to the murder.
Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to call Detective Blanchard at 315-253-3902.
Anonymous tips can also be left at the department,s website
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Pizza Hut looking to add 30,000 workers nationwide
- Travel organizations call on Congress for help amid virus pandemic
- Cortland County reports 3rd case of coronavirus
- Real ID deadline postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Free trial offers could cost you: Consumer Reports
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App