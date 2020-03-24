Police investigating murder-suicide in Cayuga County

TOWN OF BRUTUS, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday at a home in the Town of Brutus.

Deputies were called to a home at 15 Middle Lane around 10:30 a.m. for a report that two people were found dead at that location.

Investigators report James R. Burnett, 42, of 15 Middle Lane, shot and killed Kalane E. Sanderson, 26, of 40 Park Avenue in Auburn.

According to police, Burnett then shot himself.

Investigators have not released information about what may have led to the murder.

Anyone with any information that could help the investigation is asked to call Detective Blanchard at 315-253-3902.

Anonymous tips can also be left at the department,s website

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9